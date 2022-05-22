A tragedy happening in Lafayette Sunday afternoon as a 16-year-old girl is now dead from a gunshot wound to the chest and a 14-year-old boy is the person accused of shooting her.

Lafayette Police say the incidet happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of E. Willow Street.

600 block of E. Willow Street, google street view 600 block of E. Willow Street, google street view loading...

The girl was shot once and made it to the hospital before succumbing to the gunshot wound to the chest.

Detectives say the two were sitting inside of a parked vehicle when the boy discharged a pistol, striking the girl. He has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder and has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

“It’s unfortunate that a juvenile male, 14 years of age, was charged with second-degree murder and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center here in Lafayette,” said Lafayette Police Department Spokesperson Sgt Robin Green.

The shooting remains under investigation.

8 Reasons Why People Are Flocking To Youngsville, Louisiana

10 Louisiana Laws You Don't Know You're Breaking