One Dead in Iberia Parish Crash

An early morning crash near New Iberia has claimed the life of an Abbeville man.

It happened around 1:10 a.m. Sunday on Darnall Road just north of U. S. 90.

According to state troopers, Donavar Yancy was driving along the U. S. 90 West Frontage Road when he ran off the road in a curve. Troopers say Yancy's car flipped several times and landed on its roof in the middle of Darnall Road. The Iberia Parish Coroner pronounced Yancy dead at the scene.

Troopers say Yancy was not wearing a seat belt.

Troopers took toxicology samples for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

This is the 15th deadly crash state troopers in Troop I have worked in 2022. Those crashes have resulted in 17 deaths.

Seven Forgotten Facts About Lafayette The area now known as downtown Lafayette was first settled 200 years ago. While the street grid of that original settlement is the same as it was then, the rest of the city has grown and changed exponentially. Let's take a look at some of those changes by taking a look at some of the forgotten facts in Lafayette history.

Lafayette: 1981 vs. 2021