Lafayette TV Anchor/Reporter Lands Gig in Cincinnati

Two weeks ago, we told you that KATC reporter and weekend anchor Kendria Lafleur was leaving the Lafayette market for another opportunity.

We now know what that opportunity is.

Lafleur, who joined the KATC staff in 2015 and took over weekend anchor duties in 2018, is moving to a major market.

The Ville Platte native is joining WCPO in Cincinnati. That station is a sister station to KATC, as they are both owned by the E. W. Scripps Company. In fact, WCPO is Scripps's flagship station. The move takes Lafleur from 122nd-largest market in the country to the 36th-largest.

Lafleur is the latest KATC alum to join a TV station in Cincinnati. Former KATC anchor/reporter Steven Albritton is currently an evening anchor at Hearst-owned WLWT. Steven worked in Lafayette from 2012 to 2016, when he moved to KMBC in Kansas City. Albritton made the move to the Queen City in September 2019.

As for the KATC weekend anchor position: The station has not announced who will replace Lafleur permanently at the desk. Right now, the station's reporters are filling the void on a rotating basis.

