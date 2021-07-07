Lafayette TV Station Names New Sports Director

Just a few days ago, we told you that KATC sports director Andrew Clay has left the station and the Lafayette market after four years to take a sports reporter job in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

KATC has found Clay's successor, and they didn't have to go very far to find him.

Seth Lewis is KATC's new sports director. According to his Facebook and Twitter pages, Lewis signed his new contract with the station on Tuesday.

Lewis is a New Orleans native who moved to Opelousas after Hurricane Katrina. The LSU graduate began his career at KPLC in Lake Charles, where he was named sports director after seven months on the job. He then worked at KNOE in Monroe and WBRZ in Baton Rouge. In 2017, the Opelousas Catholic alumnus returned to Acadiana to become the weekend sports anchor at Channel 3.

Lewis's promotion comes just days after two of KATC's on-air talents left the station to pursue other opportunities. In addition to Clay leaving for Pennsylvania, weekend anchor Kendria Lafleur signed off for the final time last week after six years at KATC. The Ville Platte native has not yet announced where her next stop will be.

On Monday, Lewis paid tribute to both Clay and Lafleur on his Twitter page.

Previous story: Familiar Face Returning to Lafayette TV; 2 Others Sign Off

10 Television Catch Phrases - Do You Remember the Show?

10 of Televisions Most Iconic Cars

Television Show Filming Locations You Can Visit