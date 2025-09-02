(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Officials with the Lafayette Police Department are investigating after a shooting incident in the 1100 block of Maryview Farm Road.

According to Senior Corporal Ashley Wood, a spokesperson for the department, investigators were called out to the scene around 11:30 Sunday night.

Someone called emergency services to report that shots had been fired.

Two juvenile victims were hit by gunfire. Both of the victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds.

It was determined that someone fired a shot into a home in that area. While others were also inside, only the two juveniles were injured by shots.

Information Is Needed About The Shooting

Anyone who might have any information about the shooting is being asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department.

If you prefer, you can contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 337-232-TIPS (8477).

Another anonymous way to give law enforcement information is to download and use the P3 on any mobile device.

