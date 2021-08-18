Lafayette Woman Chases Down Alleged Intoxicated Driver After Being Rear-Ended on Kaliste Saloom

A Lafayette woman is sore after she was reportedly rear-ended by an alleged intoxicated driver on Kaliste Saloom Tuesday evening.

Shalana Noel posted what is supposedly the end result of her chase of a white pickup truck driven by a man who she says rear-ended her vehicle around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night on Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette.

Noel posted the video on her Facebook page, claiming that the man was "WASTED drunk" and that she had to chase him down in her vehicle after he allegedly rear-ended her. Her video opens up when she confronts a man who is sitting in his idling white pickup truck.

As Noel approaches his vehicle it seems like the man begins to address her by saying "The whole deal about the, uhhhh..."

Eventually, his words trail off and he simply says, "yeah."

Noel asks the man a question in an attempt to clarify what the man said.

When Noel realized the man was beginning to drive away, she shouted at him in an attempt to get him to stay in the parking lot off Kaliste Saloom.

As Noel raised her voice telling the man he couldn't go anywhere, he gave her a string of incoherent responses as he began to pull away.

Ultimately, the man pulled off after telling Noel "I don't deal with...uhhh... bullsh*t." The last thing we hear in the video clip is a frustrated Noel yelling "BRUH!" as the man pulled off onto Kaliste Saloom.

Noel says that police were able to track down the man shortly after he drove off. Reactions poured in on social media.

Apparently, Noel also has dashcam footage that she may possibly release at some point today.

Ultimately, people were shocked to see how "wasted" and "trashed" the man seemed to be while operating a vehicle.

While we wait to see the outcome, Noel says she is "sore as hell already," but didn't want to risk waiting at a clinic due to COVID.

We will update this story when more information is available.