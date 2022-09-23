Especially in high school football.

The Ruston Bearcats proved that statement true once again on Friday night as their rushing attack was like a powerful tsunami once it got rolling. The star of the night was Dyson Fields who finished the night with just over 250 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns on 25 carries as Ruston ran past the LCA Knights 35-20 on Homecoming Night in Lafayette.

But it took awhile for Ruston to get their offense rolling. As a matter of fact, the Bearcats offense did not score a single point until after the half. But the defense and special teams kept them in the game until their offense decided to take over.

Then, with less than 2 minutes to go in the 2nd Quarter, the momentum changed for good.

While on the run, Johnson threw a pass that was intercepted by Zheric Hill who took it 59 yards to pay dirt and cut the LCA lead in half going into the break.

Then, Ruston opened the second half with an onside kick that was recovered by the Bearcats. And that's when they discovered their rushing attack.

The Bearcats only had 66 total yards in the First Half. But, once they had some momentum, their offense lined up in the Power I Formation and ran Fields - along with a few other bruising running backs - for the rest of the night.

Fields scored his first TD of the game from two yards out to cap off that first drive of the second half. Then, Ruston kicked and recovered another onside kick. That ensuing drive was capped off by a Jordan Hayes touchdown run.

The Bearcats proceeded to score two more touchdowns - both by Fields - as they capped off a 35-0 scoring run.

A Johnson 43-yard touchdown pass to Daejon Senegal gave the Knights hope as they cut the Ruston lead to 35-20 but that's as close as LCA would get as the Bearcats left Knight Field with an impressive victory.

Up next for LCA is their final non-district game of the season, a road trip to Moreauville to take on the Avoyelles Mustangs. The Mustangs are also 3-1 on the season as they are coming off a 70-16 blowout win over Bunkie. That matchup can be heard on Classic Rock 105.1 FM as Ian Auzenne and Brandon Comeaux will have the call.

The Bearcats will stay home to host one of their biggest rivals - the Neville Tigers - in their final non-district contest.