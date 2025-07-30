(KPEL) - Police in Slidell, Louisiana, have arrested two Mississippi men who allegedly stole over $1500 worth of steaks and slabs of beef briskets.

According to a social media post by the arresting agency, two men, 55-year-old John Garriga (Gulfport, MS) and 66-year-old Charles Walker (Biloxi, MS), were arrested on felony theft and possession of stolen property charges.

As you can see in the photo here, the men racked up on steaks and other items, but they never made it to the BBQ pit. Police pulled the men over after they noticed that the vehicle they were in had non-functioning brake lights.

Police noticed that the men were nervous, and it wasn't because they had drugs in the car; it was because they had all of this stolen meat, which looks to be high-quality pieces of meat, in their possession.

The "beef-heist" was thwarted by officers, and with this much stolen meat in their possession, you can help but ask if these men were going to cook it or if they were going to sell the meat from the side of the road.

Whatever their intentions were, it's not happening now.

Here's a look at all of the meat that these men from Mississippi allegedly stole. If they were going to grill all of this meat, we can't help but ask, how large is the pit they plan to use? I guess we'll never know.