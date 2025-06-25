(KPEL News) - Louisiana State Police officials have announced that a woman who was driving with unrestrained juvenile passengers who died in a crash has now been charged with Negligent Homicide, along with other charges.

According to Sergeant Ross Brennan with the Louisiana State Police's Public Affairs Section, the driver is 31-year-old Cherri Breaux.

Get our free mobile app

Arrest Made After Unrestrained Children Fatally Injured in Louisiana Crash

Brennan says the preliminary investigation alleges that Breaux attempted to make a left turn into a private driveway but turned in front of an 18-wheeler. Toxicology samples were taken from Breaux.

A 6-year-old child and a 12-year-old child were both severely injured due to the crash, and neither of these juveniles was able to recover from their injuries; they both died at a hospital.

READ MORE: SHOCKING SITUATION AS LOUISIANA STATE POLICE OFFICIALS INVESTIGATE CRASH IN WHICH TWO JUVENILES DIED

Officials continued to investigate the crash. Brennan says those samples revealed that Breaux's Blood Alcohol Concentration was over the legal limit at the time the crash happened.

Full List of Charges Filed Against Driver in Fatal Louisiana Crash

Troopers secured an arrest warrant for Breaux, and she was taken into custody on Wednesday, June 25, on the following charges:

Two counts of Vehicular Homicide (LA RS 14:32.1)

One count of First Degree Vehicular Negligent Injuring (LA RS 14:39.2)

Three counts of No Child Restraints (LA RS 32:295)

One count of No Seat Belt (LA RS 32:295.1)

One count of Failure to Yield While Turning Left (LA RS 32:104)

She was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Jail.