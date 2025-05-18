Highlights:

10 inmates escaped from the Orleans Parish Jail early Friday morning

Inmates exited through a breached wall behind a toilet, leaving taunting graffiti

3 have been recaptured; 7 remain at large

FBI and other federal agencies offering $12,000+ in rewards for tips

Jail staff under investigation; 3 officers suspended

FBI Offers Reward as 7 Inmates Remain at Large After Orleans Parish Jail Escape

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) — The FBI has joined the ongoing manhunt for seven inmates who remain on the run after a dramatic escape from the Orleans Justice Center.

In what officials now confirm was a calculated jailbreak, ten inmates fled through a hole in a jail cell wall, leaving behind taunting graffiti and exposing serious flaws in the facility's security.

According to CBS News, the escape was discovered during a headcount at 8:30 a.m. Friday—more than eight hours after the inmates made their way out. Investigators believe the inmates removed a toilet, broke through the wall behind it, accessed a maintenance shaft, and then escaped through a loading dock and over a facility wall.

Messages like "To Easy LOL" and "Catch us when you can" were scrawled inside the cell, according to The Advocate and WDSU, indicating premeditation and boldness.

Escapees Include Inmates Facing Murder and Armed Robbery Charges

The FBI is now offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Additional rewards from ATF and Crimestoppers raise the total to over $12,000.

The ten inmates—ranging in age from 19 to 42—face charges that include second-degree murder, aggravated battery, and armed robbery. As of Sunday, three of the escapees had been recaptured, but seven remain at large.

Law enforcement agencies are urging residents not to approach anyone believed to be involved. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at fbi.gov/neworleansfugitives.

Jail Infrastructure Under Fire After Orleans Parish Escape

The Orleans Justice Center has long been the subject of criticism, and this latest escape is drawing renewed scrutiny. Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson confirmed that the inmates exploited a faulty lock system and a wall breach. She also acknowledged the possibility of internal help.

"We're looking into all potential breakdowns in protocol," Hutson said.

Three jail employees have been suspended pending further investigation.

The jail has remained under a federal consent decree since 2013, intended to address systemic issues in security, staffing, and inmate care. Now, with national attention on the escape, that oversight will likely intensify.

What Happens Next in the Orleans Inmate Manhunt

The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, New Orleans Police Department, FBI, and U.S. Marshals are working in concert to track down the remaining fugitives. Meanwhile, the Orleans Justice Center remains on lockdown.

For now, the focus is on public safety and accountability. Law enforcement leaders say the escape shouldn’t have happened, and the public deserves answers.

This story is developing. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.