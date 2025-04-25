A heartbreaking crash happened on a Louisiana roadway on Thursday, April 24, just before noon, when a truck crashed and a two-year-old child died as a result.

What Details Are Being Released?

According to Trooper Marc Gremillion with the Public Affairs Section of State Police says the situation began to play out at around 11:50 Thursday morning on Interstate 12 west of the Louisiana Highway 59 exit.

The results of the preliminary investigation are in, but the overall investigation continues.

Both the driver and the passenger in the truck were buckled up when they were eastbound on I-12. Gremillion says that, for reasons still unknown at this time, the truck veered off to the right side of the interstate.

When the truck left the roadway, it ultimately hit a tree.

READ MORE: LOUISIANA FAMILY HEARTBROKEN AFTER UNBELIEVABLE TRUCK COLLISION

What Happened Following The Crash?

According to officials, the driver of the truck and the front-seat passenger were both severely injured when the crash happened.

They, along with the toddler, were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The little boy, Preston, was also taken to the hospital to be treated for severe injuries.

The two-year-old child in the backseat, who Gremillion says was improperly restrained in a child safety seat, unfortunately lost his life due to this crash.

As is typically the case in fatality cases, routine toxicology samples were taken from the driver for analysis at a lab.

Louisiana State Police Wants Drivers To Remember The Following:

Officials with the Louisiana State Police want everyone to remember never to let anything distract them while driving.

If you are getting on the road, don't do so if you are impaired by any substance.

All people in a vehicle must be buckled up.

All children must be in their proper child safety seats.

Never drive a vehicle if you are fatigued.

Officials want everyone to know that if you are unsure about the installation of a child safety seat, you can go to any troop of the Louisiana State Police or contact the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to find the nearest fitting station.

All drivers must obey all traffic laws.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. The victim, Preston Ordone was from Slidell. The crash happened in St. Tammany Parish.

