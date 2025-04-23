Louisiana law enforcement officials were called out to a devastating crash on Louisiana Highway 57 that ultimately claimed the life of a man.

What Is Known About The Crash?

A series of events played out on a Louisiana Highway Monday afternoon, and the end result was a death.

According to Trooper First Class Tiah Larvadain of the Public Affairs Section of Louisiana State Police, a man driving a truck southbound on the roadway had an unfortunate encounter with another vehicle.

Larvadain says the 69-year-old man did not stop for the vehicle, which had slowed down in order to make a left turn.

What Other Details Have Been Released?

The trooper says they do not yet know why Tony Frisella failed to stop his truck for the other truck. That part of the investigation is still ongoing.

Right now, they only have information from the preliminary investigation.

Frisella's pickup truck collided with the back of a garbage truck.

What Happened Following The Collision?

The pickup truck driver was not wearing a seat belt when his vehicle smashed into the garbage truck. He suffered severe injuries.

Frisella was taken to the hospital, but sadly, the man later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the garbage truck was buckled up and suffered some minor injuries.

As is standard procedure in a fatal crash, routine toxicology samples were taken to be analyzed at a lab.

Safe Driving Reminders Louisiana State Police Officials Have For All Drivers

When you get behind the wheel to travel, ensure that no substance impairs your ability to drive.

If you are tired, do not drive.

Everyone in a vehicle in Louisiana is required to wear a seatbelt.

Never let anything distract you from your primary purpose behind the wheel, which is to drive and arrive safely at your destination.

When traveling, make sure you are at a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you.

The investigation into the Houma man's death is continuing.

