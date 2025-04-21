(KPEL News) - A crash on a Louisiana roadway claimed the life of an 8-year-old child in the afternoon hours of Friday, April 18.

What Details Are Known About The Crash?

According to the Louisiana State Police Trooper First Class Tiah Larvadain with the Public Affairs Section of State Police, the crash between three vehicles happened just before 3 o'clock on Louisiana Highway 26 when two cars stopped to take a left turn.

Two vehicles were stopped, one behind the other, in order to take a left turn into a private drive, but a third vehicle, a pickup truck, did not stop for these two vehicles.

The truck collided with the second vehicle, which pushed that vehicle off the roadway. The truck continued to roll forward, and it struck the first vehicle as well.

What Other Details Are Known Based On The Preliminary Investigation?

According to Larvadain, the investigators' preliminary report does not yet indicate the reason why the truck hit the vehicles.

Everyone involved in the crash was buckled up. A rear-seat passenger, an 8-year-old female, received serious injuries due to the collision.

The child was taken to an out-of-area hospital for treatment of these severe injuries, but unfortunately, she died.

What Other Details Are Known?

According to Larvadain, impairment is not suspected as a factor in this crash, and routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis by a lab.

What Troopers Want Drivers To Remember?

Never allow anything to distract you from your primary purpose behind the wheel, and that is driving.

When behind any vehicle, make sure you stay an appropriate distance away from that vehicle for safety reasons.

When you get behind the wheel, make sure you don't allow any substances to impair your driving.

Distracted driving is the leading cause of crashes in the state of Louisiana.

Everyone in a vehicle in Louisiana must be appropriately restrained.

Never decide to drive if you are fatigued or not alert.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing. The little girl has been identified as Penelope Richard of Texas City, Texas.

