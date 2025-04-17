A Louisiana roadway was the scene of a crash that took the life of a 46-year-old man Tuesday morning.

What Do Investigators Know Right Now About The Crash?

According to Louisiana State Police Trooper Shelby Mayfield with the Public Affairs Section of State Police says the person driving a vehicle on Louisiana Highway 10.

Mayfield says the man was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the roadway.

What made his truck travel off the highway is not yet known. The information thus far is from the preliminary investigation.

What Other Information Is Known About This Crash?

According to Mayfield, the crash happened on the night of Tuesday, April 15, around 10 o'clock.

Mayfield says that Chad Easley's truck went off the right side of the roadway.

When the truck went off the road, it slammed into a tree.

What Did Investigators Determine At The Scene?

Mayfield says Easley was buckled up, but he suffered injuries that were fatal. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner's office.

As is typical in a fatality, officials took toxicology samples, which will be taken to a lab for analysis.

What Louisiana State Police Officials Want Drivers To Remember?

All drivers need to be buckled up when they are in a vehicle.

Officials urge residents not to drive when they are experiencing fatigue.

When you are driving, make it your primary concern; never let anything distract you while you are driving.

Anyone driving should not do so if they are impaired by any substance.

Officials say they will continue to investigate the crash.

