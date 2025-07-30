(KPEL News) - Louisiana State Police officials say a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 12 near US Highway 171 claimed the life of a 68-year-old woman.

What Is Known About The Fatal Crash?

According to Louisiana State Police Trooper Henry Perez, with the Public Affairs Section of State Police, the woman was driving on the exit ramp of US Highway 171 approaching Louisiana Highway 12.

Perez says investigators found the woman failed to stop at a stop sign while on the exit ramp of the highway.

Who Was The Victim Of The Crash?

The victim has been identified as Jacqueline Mills of Kinder. Mills' vehicle was in the path of a truck, which then hit the driver's side door of her car.

Officials say Mills was severely injured due to the crash. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner's office.

There was a passenger in Mills' vehicle, and that person had serious injuries due to this crash and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What Happened To The Other Driver?

The driver of the other vehicle only had minor injuries, and two people in the truck were not injured.

Perez says the preliminary investigation shows that everyone in each vehicle was wearing a seat belt.

As is standard in serious and fatality crashes, routine toxicology sample were taken by both drivers to be analyzed at a lab.

Louisiana State Police Officials Have The Following Reminders About Driving

If you are tired, you are encouraged not to drive.

When you are impaired by any substance, officials say you should not drive.

Distracted driving can lead to fatal results, and officials remind drivers not to let anything distract them.

Drivers are asked to remain vigilant when approaching any intersection. They ask that you obey right-of-way rules while driving.

