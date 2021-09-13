Louisiana Man Arrested for Harassing Power Line Worker With Handgun

A Loranger man was arrested last week by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office for allegedly harassing a power line worker with a handgun.

Deputies were called to the Hwy 445 area on Friday after a power line worker said he was harassed by a man armed with a handgun. The worker and his crew were working to restore power in the area.

Detectives learned that as the power line employees were working in the area and flagging traffic, a male driver did not slow down and sped through the work area waving his hands in the air and yelling at the worker.

The same man returned to the work area driving a black Scion and weaved and swerved his vehicle toward the lineman before coming to a complete stop.

He then rolled his window down, brandished a handgun in the middle of the road, and began verbally threatening the utility worker.

After the man left, the workers called the police to report the incident out of fear for their safety.

After gathering information from the scene, detectives were able to identify the suspect as 35-year-old Kendrick James.

Tangipahoa Parish Police Chief Jimmy Travis said deputies obtained and successfully executed an arrest warrant for James on the charge of aggravated assault on a utility worker.

“There is nothing more important than the safety of those who are working hard in the recovery process of our parish. Interfering with linemen trying to restore power in our parish will not be tolerated,” Travis said.