(Shreveport, Louisiana) - Police in Shreveport arrested a man after he allegedly attacked an elderly woman at his house.

According to the social media post shared by the Shreveport Police Department, Joe White attacked an 86-year-old woman at his residence while she was delivering food to his address.

When police arrived, they described the scene as horrific. The elderly woman suffered severe lacerations and broken bones in the attack.

Police say White barricaded himself inside his house when they arrived, but he was quickly removed by the responding officers.

The elderly woman survived the attack thanks to the quick response of police and paramedics, but she did sustain severe injuries in the attack.

The attacker was charged with Second-Degree Battery, and he is now behind bars at the Shreveport City Jail.

The Shreveport police released the following statement in the social media post announcing this arrest. "Attacking a defenseless senior citizen is cowardly and reprehensible. The Shreveport Police Department will not tolerate this kind of violence in our community."

Here's a look at the man who police say attacked the elderly woman. As you can see in the mugshot below, police did not take it easy on the man who barricaded himself in ht house after the assault.