Officials with the Louisiana State Police were called out to investigate a crash in which a driver lost his life, and two passengers in the vehicle were injured.

The crash happened just before 11 o'clock on the evening of Wednesday, May 21.

It's the second single-vehicle crash in Louisiana within as many days that has claimed a life.

Terrible Louisiana Crash Claims Man's Life

As officials began their preliminary investigation, they learned the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

According to Trooper Eddie Thomas with the Public Affairs Section of State Police, the driver was identified as a 32-year-old Louisiana man.

Thomas says that during the preliminary investigation, they learned the driver, David Gardner, was not wearing a seat belt.

State Police Officials Say No One Was Buckled Up

For reasons not yet uncovered, Gardner was driving eastbound on Louisiana Highway 80 when his vehicle went off the road.

As the car was leaving the highway, it slammed into a culvert. Gardner was severely injured when the impact happened.

Gardner was taken to an area hospital, but his injuries were too severe for him to overcome, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Further Repercussions Of The Crash

The two passengers in Gardner's vehicle were not buckled up either, and they were taken to an area hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

Officials with the Louisiana State Police say impairment played a part in this crash.

Routine toxicology samples were taken to be analyzed at a lab.

Single-Car Fatality Leads Officials To Make Suggestions Concerning Driving

Louisiana State Police officials want motorists to remember that they should never drive if fatigued. State Police officials remind drivers that everyone in a vehicle has to be in the appropriate restraint. Officials remind drivers to never get behind the wheel to drive if they have had any substance that might impair their driving ability. Distracted driving has led to many fatal crashes. Officials remind drivers not to let anything distract them while behind the wheel.

The investigation into the crash in Bienville Parish is ongoing.

