Traffic congestion in Louisiana played a factor in a crash that was fatal for a Louisiana man.

Officials with the Louisiana State Police say the crash happened on Friday afternoon as a truck was driving and ended up hitting another vehicle.

What Are The Details Of The Crash?

According to Louisiana State Police Trooper Marc Gremillion of the Public Affairs Section, a 70-year-old man driving a Ford Transit van failed to stop when traffic became backed up.

Gremillion says Steven Lockwood did not stop when an 18-wheeler slowed down for traffic in front of him.

As they have only the results of the preliminary investigation, they do not know what led the man not to stop when the 18-wheeler had stopped for the traffic buildup on the westbound lanes of Interstate 12.

What Other Details Are Known About The Crash?

According to Gremillion, Lockwood was buckled up, but unfortunately, his injuries were extensive. Lockwood was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner's office.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was also buckled up, and he had minor injuries.

As is standard in a fatality case, routine samples were taken from both drivers for a toxicology test to check for impairment. A lab will analyze the sample.

Things Louisiana State Police Officials Want All Drivers To Remember

Louisiana State Police officials remind drivers that they must obey all traffic laws.

All passengers in a vehicle must wear a seatbelt.

Troopers ask that all drivers refrain from using any substance that might impair their driving.

Never let anything distract you while driving.

Troopers ask that if you are fatigued, you not drive.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

