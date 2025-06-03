(Baton Rouge, Louisiana) - A man is dead after he was shot while city officials participated in a "Peace Walk.'

WAFB reports that 44-year-old James Harrell was shot in the front of his house as city officials and students participated in a "Peace Walk" on the opposite side of Baton Rouge.

As football players from Istrouma High School walked alongside city officials in the Glen Oaks neighborhood, gunfire rang out in another section of the city, which resulted in the death of Harrell.

The students and city officials knocked on doors promoting gun violence awareness week, in hopes of putting an end to the violence in the Glen Oaks neighborhood.

Sadly, as they were promoting peace, violence was erupting just miles from them.

Police in Baton Rouge say this latest shooting seemed to be a planned attack, and they have not yet named a suspect in this case.

Officials in Baton Rouge say that they do plan to host more peace walks in the city.

