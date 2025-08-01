(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Firefighters in Lafayette were dispatched to a fire at an apartment complex early Thursday after someone reported the complex and several vehicles on fire.

The complex where firefighters were dispatched to is located off of Hummingbird Drive in Lafayette, and upon arrival, they found two vehicles on fire near the complex.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, but the exterior of the building sustained minor damage from the heat of the burning vehicles.

According to Alton Trahan with the Lafayette Fire Department, "The mechanic working on one of the vehicles suffered moderate burns from the fire. Acadian Ambulance assessed the patient and transported him to a local hospital."

Officials say that the mechanic was using a shop vacuum to remove fuel from the gas tank of one of the vehicles. The vapors ignited, creating a rapid fire situation.

Eyewitnesses say the man's clothes and the vacuum were on fire, and that is when he performed the "Stop, Drop, and Roll" method to extinguish the fire.

A large black plume of smoke could be seen for miles early Thursday in Lafayette as the fire raged near the complex.

Officials have ruled this fire accidental.

