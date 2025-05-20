A terrible situation unfolded on a Louisiana roadway as a motorcyclist was killed after a truck trying to take a left turn turned into the path of the motorcycle, taking the man's life.

Officials with the Louisiana State Police say the crash is still being investigated.

Following the preliminary investigation, one person was arrested.

A Turn Goes Tragically Wrong in Louisiana

According to Master Trooper Casey Wallace with the Public Affairs Section of the Louisiana State Police, two vehicles—a truck and a motorcycle — were involved.

As part of the preliminary investigation, investigators determined that 50-year-old Kathleen Kendrick was westbound on Louisiana Highway 8 near Louisiana Highway 773 when she tried to make a left turn.

As Kendrick was trying to take the left turn onto Highway 773, she did so right into the path of the 51-year-old victim's Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The Investigation Continues Into Deadly Motorcycle Crash

Louisiana State Police investigators are still working on the case to figure out all of the details.

According to Wallace, after the truck pulled into the path of the motorcycle, Roger D Bordelon and his passenger were both thrown from their motorcycle.

Officials say that Bordelon's injuries were severe, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner's office.

Why Failing To Yield In Louisiana Ended Up Costing More Than Just A Citation

Bordelon's passenger on the motorcycle received moderate injuries during the crash and was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

As is typical in any fatality crash, routine toxicology samples were drawn from the drivers for analysis at a lab.

Officials say they suspect that impairment is a factor in this crash.

Shocking Details Emerge About Fatal Louisiana Motorcycle Crash

According to Wallace, troopers arrested Kendrick on the following charges:

Vehicular Homicide

Vehicular Negligent Injury

Failure to Yield

Operating a Vehicle While Impaired

The woman was booked into the parish jail.

One Dead, One Injured, One Arrested in Louisiana: The Impact Of A Crash

You shouldn't drive if a substance impairs you, whether it's alcohol, prescription drugs, or other drugs.

Louisiana State Troopers want drivers to remember that if you feel differently, then you will drive differently.

Substances can impair your ability to see.

Substances can impair your ability to understand your sense of time and space.

Substance can impair fine motor skills, making driving extremely difficult.

Substances can decrease your ability to react in a timely fashion.

Motorists are asked to plan and designate a driver who is not impaired by any substance.

The crash continues to be investigated.

