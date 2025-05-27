(Eunice, Louisiana) - The Eunice Police Department had to address an online scam after they learned their name was being used to scam people on social media.

In recent weeks, we have reported several scams circulating on social media, and to be honest, at times, some of the scams seem legitimate.

On Facebook, many scams are appearing on public pages that report missing people or injured pets; however, those are scams.

Recently, a scam highlighted a female officer in the post, and the caption stated that she was missing and in danger. The scammer used the Eunice Police Department's name in the scam, hoping that people from this area would click on or share the story.

READ MORE: How to Keep Termite Swarms Away From Home

READ MORE: Louisiana Woman Kills Child

Once it was brought to the attention of EPD, they immediately announced that this was a scam and that they did NOT have an officer missing or in danger at the time of the fraud.

This serves as a reminder to all of us to exercise caution when clicking on links on social media platforms and never share anything that you suspect could be a scam.

Someone who sees the post you share may click on it and become a victim of the scam that is being circulated.

Here's what the post looks like that says an officer is missing from Eunice. Again, do not share this if you come across it on social media.

attachment-Screen Shot 2025-05-27 at 9.44.17 AM EPD Facebook loading...

EPD Facebook EPD Facebook loading...

The above photos were posted on social media in the hope that they'd be shared as part of the scam.

Again, if you ever doubt the authenticity of something on social media, it's best not to share it. Refraining from doing so may prevent a friend or relative from falling victim.

How to Identify a Scam on Facebook

If the story seems too far-fetched and doesn't feel right, you should not click on or share it.

If a post seems too good to be true or comes from a suspicious account, it may be a scam.

Additionally, if the post is very demanding in terms of payments or clicks, avoid it; the post is likely a scam.