(Livingston Parish, Louisiana) - A school janitor in Louisiana has been arrested after he allegedly molested a juvenile.

WAFB reports that Christopher Dennis Abery, 38, of Denham Springs, was arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and charged with molestation of a juvenile.

School officials contacted the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victims’ Unit once the allegations were brought to their attention, and soon thereafter, authorities began their investigation.

The Baton Rouge news station reports that Abery was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center and is being held without bond.

Regarding this case, here's what the school district had to say:

"Livingston Parish Public Schools (LPPS) has been notified by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) of the arrest and booking of a custodian assigned to Seventh Ward Elementary School in Denham Springs.

The arrest of Christopher Abery follows an investigation initiated by the Seventh Ward Elementary administration and continued by the LPSO. Abery has been placed on administrative leave with the district and is not present on campus.

Abery has been employed with the district since August 2024. According to his records, he met all onboarding requirements, including the criminal background check, as required by state law when hired.

The district will follow all applicable policies and procedures, including the application of Policy GBK, Employee Discipline and Policy GBN, Dismissal of Employees, following the conclusion of investigations.

The LPSO will manage the investigation, and all inquiries related to the arrest and investigation should be made to the LPSO.

Livingston Parish Public Schools is firmly committed to the safety and well-being of all students and staff, as our administration will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement throughout the course of the investigation."

Here's the mugshot of the man accused of molesting the juvenile. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in the court of law.

