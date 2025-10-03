(Opelousas, Louisiana) - Police in Opelousas are looking for the person(s) responsible for shooting up a house and vehicle.

News 15 reports that the shooting happened on Wallior Street.. Shockingly, no one was injured by the gunfire in this incident, but the shooting has rattled the neighborhood.

Police are investigating the shooting and ask the public to call (337) 948-2500 or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-8477 if they have any information about this case.

