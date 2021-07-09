Louisiana State Police Investigate Officer Involved Shooting At Lafayette Apartment Complex

Reports from our media partners at KATC-TV3 say that the Louisiana State Police department is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lafayette.

Initial details say that a Lafayette Police officer was responding to a call at a local apartment complex in regards to a suicidal subject when the shooting occurred.

See the report posted on Twitter by @KATCTV3 below.

According to the above report, Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early in the morning on July 9, 2021. The Lafayette Police Department called in State authorities after an officer shot an armed person in an apartment complex parking lot.

Courtesy Louisiana State Police (Not actual scene of incident)

The report says that the initial investigation shows the Lafayette Police were called to an area apartment complex in regards to a suicidal subject. When the officer arrived on the scene, they were approached by a male holding a handgun. At some point in the interaction, the officer fired their weapon hitting the subject.

The subject was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As the investigation by Louisiana State Police continues, we will keep an eye out for updates when they are made available.