(KPEL News) - Officials with a Louisiana law enforcement agency continue to investigate after a woman accidentally drove her vehicle into a popular pizza restaurant, injuring multiple people, including a baby who was critically injured.

The child is being treated for injuries along with two other people who were taken to the hospital. Several other people were injured, but they were able to drive themselves to the hospital.

According to WWLTV, several people were taken to area hospitals in Covington after the woman's vehicle plowed through the windows of the popular restaurant at around 4 o'clock on the afternoon of Saturday, August 16.

While Isabella's Pizzeria has now reopened, a chaotic scene unfolded that afternoon. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's officials say the driver of the vehicle and her passenger were not injured.

WWLTV obtained footage from surveillance cameras of the moment the vehicle slammed into the restaurant.

The owner of the restaurant, Fikret Kazan, says he was in the parking lot of the restaurant on Louisiana Highway 21 in Covington when he heard a terrible sound. Kazan spoke with WWLTV about what happened.

Officials with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office say they are still investigating this crash.

Kazan, in an interview with WDSU, says it was shocking because you never would expect something like this ever to happen.

Nobody would really think something like that is going to happen. At this point, the baby almost disappeared. The mother pulled her out of the rubble. If she had waited a split second, the baby would've been under the car.

The child is just 11 months old.

