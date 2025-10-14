(KPEL News) - Early Monday morning, an Arnaudville woman driving down Louisiana Highway 93 lost control of her vehicle, which flipped over. The crash ultimately claimed her life after she was transported to a local hospital.

Crash Happened Near Beau Chene High School

According to Louisiana State Police Trooper Henry Perez with the Public Affairs Section, the crash happened at around 2 a.m. Monday, right near Beau Chene High School.

Get our free mobile app

Louisiana State Police Begin Investigation

Louisiana State Police have conducted a preliminary investigation, working to determine all of the details about what led up to the fatal crash. They do not yet know why the woman's vehicle went off the roadway, but they continue looking into the situation.

READ MORE: DEADLY LOUISIANA CRASH CLAIMS THE LIFE OF 68-YEAR-OLD BICYCLIST

Driver Identified as 49-Year-Old Michelle Romero

Perez says the woman who was driving was 49-year-old Michelle Romero of Arnaudville. She was driving down Louisiana Highway 93 near Saputil Lane when her SUV went off the roadway to the right.

Vehicle Flipped After Hitting Drainage Ditch

When it went off the roadway, the vehicle hit a drainage ditch, then an embankment. It was at that point that Romero's vehicle flipped over.

The woman was taken to a hospital, but unfortunately, her injuries were too severe, and she died as a result of the crash. Investigators say the woman was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

Toxicology Tests Ordered as Part of Protocol

As is typical in a crash involving severe injury or a fatality, routine toxicology samples were taken to be analyzed by a lab.

Louisiana State Police Reminders

Officials remind all drivers they must obey all traffic laws.

All people who are in a vehicle must be wearing seat belts.

Officials remind drivers not to allow anything to distract them from their number one priority behind the wheel, which is driving.

No substance should impair anyone operating a motor vehicle.

Make sure that when wearing a seat belt, it is positioned correctly for your safety.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.