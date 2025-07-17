The Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) is reminding all families that the first day of school for many students is Thursday, August 7, 2025, and there’s one key task parents must complete before then: updating or activating their Parent Portal account.

This online tool (also available in the JCampus app) gives parents and guardians real-time access to important student information like grades, attendance, bus routes, discipline records, and emergency alerts.

Why This Step Is Crucial

Beyond just checking report cards, the Parent Portal is how LPSS communicates school closures, urgent announcements, and even personalized messages related to your child. It’s not just useful, it’s essential.

If your contact info isn’t up-to-date, you may miss out on important updates when it matters most.

What Parents Need to Do

LPSS is asking parents and guardians to do the following before school starts:

Review your Parent Portal account to make sure your child’s information is accurate.

to make sure your child’s information is accurate. Verify and update contact info like phone numbers and email addresses.

like phone numbers and email addresses. Create an account if you haven’t yet.

A link to complete these tasks is available on the LPSS home page at lpssonline.com, along with step-by-step instructions.

Need Help? LPSS Is Standing By

To assist families, LPSS will open a dedicated phone bank the week of July 21:

📞 (337) 521-8035

July 21–24 (Mon–Thurs): 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM

8:00 AM – 1:00 PM July 25 (Fri): 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

With supply lists, uniforms, and first-day prep in full swing, make sure this digital must-do isn’t left off your list.

A few clicks now could save you major headaches later.