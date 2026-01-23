Lafayette Parish School System announced all schools will be closed Monday (Jan. 26) as forecasters warn of record-breaking freezing temperatures across Lafayette Parish. The decision comes as meteorologists predict bitter cold conditions beginning early Monday and lasting into Tuesday morning.

According to weather forecasts, temperatures are expected to dip well below freezing, with brisk winds pushing wind chill values into the single digits. Daytime highs may struggle to reach 20 degrees, with some areas potentially remaining below freezing until after 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Why LPSS Made The Call

District officials say the closure is meant to keep students and staff safe while also giving families time to adjust schedules and childcare plans. The day off will also allow facilities teams to inspect campuses for any cold-related issues, including frozen pipes or heating concerns.

LPSS emphasized that safety remains the district’s top priority as Acadiana faces conditions rarely seen in the region.

What Parents And Students Should Know

LPSS will continue monitoring weather conditions throughout Monday. A decision regarding whether schools will reopen on Tuesday is expected no later than noon on Monday.

Families are encouraged to watch for updates through the JCampus app, text messages, email notifications, and the official LPSS Facebook page. District leaders are also reminding residents to take precautions, limit exposure to the cold when possible, and check on vulnerable neighbors.

As we look ahead to freezing temps, officials urge everyone to stay warm, stay safe, and stay tuned for additional updates.