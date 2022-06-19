Man Burned in Crash on I-10 Westbound in Scott

A one-vehicle crash happened Saturday afternoon on I-10 westbound that stalled traffic and ended up being pretty tough for the driver of a crane.

According to Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier it was a vehicle with a crane, and it was engulfed in flames.

A good samaritan from Texas stopped at the crash scene, helping the driver out of harm's way. The driver had been injured by flames having second-degree burns on his arms, legs, and chest.

Sonnier says the good samaritan then drove away.

The victim was taken to the hospital. It took hours for the crash to be cleared up.

10 Best Country Artists from Louisiana