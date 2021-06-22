Man Fishes Off I-10 Bonnet Carré Spillway Bridge While Traffic at a Standstill

Tell me you're from Louisiana without telling me you're from Louisiana.

One way to do that would be to simply show someone a video that is currently going viral due to a crash on the I-10 Bonnet Carré Spillway Bridge near New Orleans.

The stretch of I-10 Eastbound just before mile marker 124 was at a standstill this morning after the interstate was shut down due to a crash involving multiple 18-wheelers and a diesel spill.

The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. and traffic backed up for miles.

Motorists who were on the bridge at the time of the accident were basically trapped on that stretch of I-10 until the accident cleared, so one man decided that he would make the most of his time while stranded above the spillway.

We aren't sure if he caught his lunch, but he still has time to catch his dinner. But let's hope he doesn't have to wait around that long.

At the time of this post, I-10 over the spillway was still closed.