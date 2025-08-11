(KPEL) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the individual who they say put a skimming device on an ATM.

According to the WBR Sheriff's Office social media post, the skimmer was placed on the drive-up ATM at Neighbors Federal Credit Union in Port Allen. Authorities say that the device, which can read and steal your financial information from your debit card, was placed on the machine on July 2.

After several individuals reported fraudulent charges on their cards, authorities began their investigation. They were able to find these photos of the person they believe put the device on the machine.

Authorities say that he not only put the skimming device on the machine, but he also returned four days later to remove the mounted device on the ATM.

If you recognize the man in the photos below, you are asked to call the WBR Sheriff's Office at 225-382-5200 or 225-343-9234. All callers will remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a cash reward if your information helps authorities locate the suspect.

What to Do If You Don't Recognize Charges on a Debit Card

For those who frequent this ATM, you are advised to check your account, and if you recognize any fraudulent charges, you should contact your bank to cancel the card that may have been compromised.

If you recognize charges to your account that you did not make, you are also encouraged to contact the place or business where you last used your card to report potential fraudulent activity.

Here's the man that police are looking for in this ATM case, and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

