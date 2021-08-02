Man Shoots Girlfriend Then Turns Gun on Himself Outside Dollar Store in Ville Platte

Ville Platte Police are investigating what they believe to be an attempted murder-suicide that took place on Sunday morning outside of a dollar store.

Police Chief Neal Lartigue said the shooting happened around 11:20 am at the Dollar General located on Tate Cove Road.

Lartigue said a man shot his girlfriend and then turned the gun on himself. When officers arrived on the scene, the man was deceased in the parking lot from an apparent gunshot wound.

It is reported that the couple arrived at the store together before the shooting happened.

The woman was transported to an area hospital. Lartigue did not know the condition of the woman.