Man Shot in Back in Opelousas
Opelousas police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person in the hospital with a life-threatening injury.
According to Police Chief Martin McLendon, the shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. on Academy Street near Blanchard Street. When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground suffering from a back wound. The victim is in the hospital. His exact condition is unknown.
Police say they are interviewing witnesses. So far, they have not developed any suspects. If you have any information about this shooting, call the Opelousas Police Department at 948-2500 or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 948-TIPS.