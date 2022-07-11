Man Finally Surrenders After Barricading Himself Inside House for Six Hours in Standoff with Lafayette Police

A man was taken into custody by Lafayette Police after a standoff that lasted approximately six hours on Monday afternoon.

According to Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green, U.S. Marshals attempted to serve a warrant on the suspect for first-degree rape. When authorities arrived on the scene, the male suspect ran inside of his residence on Begnaud Drive and barricaded himself inside.

SWAT team members and negotiators were called out in an effort to get the suspect to come out of his home, and after roughly six hours, the man surrendered and law enforcement was able to take him into custody.

There has been no name given, but we do know the suspect was arrested and is now facing first-degree rape charges but no other details were given at this time.

Green says residents in the area were asked to find an alternate route and to avoid the area during the standoff but should now be able to return home safely.

We will update this developing story with more information as it is made available from LPD.