Man, Woman Hospitalized after Port Barre Shooting

A woman is recovering from a back wound and a man is recovering from a leg wound after being shot on the Fourth of July.

Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux says that shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Sunday on Pacific Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the two victims. The woman was airlifted to a hospital. Her condition is unknown. Police say the man suffered a non-life-threatening wound. Police are still investigating the case. So far, no suspects have been identified.

If you have any information about this shooting, call the Port Barre Police Department at 337-585-6212 or St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS.

