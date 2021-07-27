An 80-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot late last night in New Iberia.

Police say the incident happened around 11 p.m. Monday on St. Joseph Street near its intersection with St. Mary Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital. He is said to be in stable condition.

So far, no suspects have been named. If you have any information about this case, call the New Iberia Police Department or Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.

