Massive House Fire on Verot School Road in Lafayette

I am one of those people who stops everything they are doing when I hear sirens, so when I heard multiple sirens pass by my house around 7 pm tonight I immediately put my computer down and went outside.

When I got outside I saw fire trucks everywhere and could see smoke and smell fire. I quickly realized that the fire was across the street from my house and jumped in the car to see if I could see more.

I wasn't able to really see anything from the Dollar Store parking lot in front of our neighborhood and honestly thought the situation was under control until I realized that the massive flames were in the back of the home.

According to KATC TV 3, the fire started around 7 pm on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Firefighters battled the flames until about 9 pm when the fire was completely extinguished. Reports say that all of the occupants of the house were able to escape and did not need medical attention. One firefighter did receive minor injuries during the fire and is being treated at a local Lafayette hospital.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.