Memorial Weekend Nightmare as Alligator Traps Texans in Lake

Nothing like a fun day out on the lake for Memorial Day Weekend, a bunch of Texans were not having fun on Sunday though.

Keep Scrolling to Check Out the Alligator

Be careful if you travel to Huntsville State Park in East Texas. They have alligator warning signs in the lakes and they're not kidding. They even put up this friendly PSA on Mother's Day warning folks that alligators in the park are real.

Alligator Warning from Huntsville State Park

Well it looks like some folks got stuck on a platform in the middle of the lake on Sunday when a pretty decent sized alligator paid the fine folks at visit. Thankfully, some park patrons were able to call some of the park rangers and they were able to get some boats to bring everyone back to shore.

via GIPHY

According to the Huntsville State Park website, "visitors can also see white-tailed deer, opossum, mole, skunk, raccoon and eastern gray squirrels. Largemouth bass and crappie live in the lake." Alligator attacks are rare on humans, but if you see one this is what you should do.

If the alligator is not approaching people or otherwise posing an obvious threat, wait a few days if possible - even up to a week - before contacting TPWD . In spring and summer, alligators are moving to breed and find new habitat. Most of the alligators moving around are smaller ones that have been pushed out of their normal habitat by larger alligators. Usually, these smaller alligators will move further on in a week or two.

If you hear an alligator hiss, it’s a warning that you are too close.

Alligators have a natural fear of humans and usually begin a quick retreat when approached by people. If you have a close encounter with an alligator a few yards away, back away slowly. It is extremely rare for wild alligators to chase people, but they can run up to 35 miles per hour for short distances on land. Never make the mistake of thinking that an alligator is slow and lethargic. Alligators are extremely quick and agile and will defend themselves when cornered. A female protecting her nest might charge a person who gets close to the nest, but she would quickly return to the nest after the intruder left.

Check Out the Footage of the Alligator at Huntsville State Park Below

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world