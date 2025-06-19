Highlights

A 9-month-old was hospitalized after testing positive for methamphetamine following a day spent at Little Blessings Daycare.

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (KPEL News) — Parents in Mississippi are horrified and outraged after a child tested positive for a dangerous drug and the daycare center in charge was given a slap on the wrist.

According to WLBT, a 9-month-old baby tested positive for methamphetamine after spending a day at Little Blessings Daycare in Yazoo City, Mississippi. The facility received a $50 fine from state regulators.

On May 20, Marla Demita picked up her son Dean from the daycare. He was crying inconsolably and acting unlike himself. "It's like he looked straight through me, like he didn't know who I was," Demita told Mississippi Today.

Medical Tests Confirm Drug Exposure

Dean's unusual behavior continued that night. After his pediatrician couldn't provide answers, the parents took him to Children's Hospital in Jackson. A drug test showed Dean had methamphetamine in his system. According to Mississippi Today, a doctor told Demita the baby had ingested the substance between noon and 4 p.m. Dean was at Little Blessings Daycare during that time.

The baby's parents also submitted to drug tests, which came back negative. Dean spent about 12 hours in the hospital. Methamphetamine is a dangerous stimulant that can cause rapid heart rate, irregular heartbeat, and death.

State Issues $50 Fine

The Mississippi Department of Health fined Little Blessings $50 after the incident. The agency said it could not confirm the baby ingested methamphetamine while at daycare, according to its investigative report.

The fine was issued because the daycare director failed to report the incident as required. Demita said the $50 fine felt like a "punch in the gut."

Health Department investigators noted that the daycare lacked security cameras. The facility's corrective action plan involved purchasing shoe coverings for people entering the infant room.

Previous Complaints at Facility

Health Department records show two complaints against Little Blessings in 2023 and 2024 alleging staff members hit children and locked them in dark rooms. Investigators could not substantiate those complaints.

However, the agency later obtained video footage showing a teacher threatening to bite a child and the director referencing "the ones that do get spanked." The facility received training on discipline following those complaints, but no fines were issued.

Louisiana Daycare Regulations

Louisiana daycare violations can result in fines up to $1,000 per day until compliance is achieved. The Louisiana Department of Education can impose license suspensions or revocations for severe violations.

Louisiana requires comprehensive background checks and regular training for child care providers. However, facilities caring for fewer than seven children can operate without licensing.

Information for Louisiana Parents

Louisiana parents can access daycare inspection reports through the Louisiana Department of Education's licensing database. Parents should verify that facilities maintain current licenses and review inspection histories.

Louisiana law requires child care centers to report critical incidents to the Department of Education.

Current Status

Dean's mother has removed him from daycare and brings him to work at a veterinary clinic where she works as the office manager. The Yazoo City Police Department continues investigating the incident.