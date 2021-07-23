New Iberia Police say two people are dead after a shooting on Mississippi Street in New Iberia.

According to officials with the police department, the shooting happened around a quarter to seven o'clock last night; that was when the police department reported the shooting.

Our news partners at KATC say the shooting happened in the 700 block of Mississippi Street, and police continue to investigate this double homicide.

Two men were found shot to death, but police are not releasing any other information at this time.

More information is likely to be released later today.