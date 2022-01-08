Mother Allegedly Puts Teen in Trunk of Vehicle to Quarantine Him

A mother allegedly put her son in the trunk of her car as she went through a COVID testing site near Houston.

Someone working at the testing site heard a noise coming from the trunk and when they investigated it a bit more, they found a 13-year-old boy laying inside of the trunk.

In order for the teenager to receive a test, the mother, who is a teacher in Texas, was told that her son had to be removed from the trunk.

While this was all happening, someone called authorities and that is when the mother of the boy told them that she put him in there after he reportedly tested positive for COVID.

Yes, this mother allegedly had him in the trunk of her car to quarantine him while she went through the testing site.

Now, a warrant has been issued for the woman's arrest after she allegedly put her child in danger.

Here's what authorities from Harrison Country had to say about this very disturbing incident.

"CFPD was alerted that a child was in the trunk of a car at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site earlier this week. Law enforcement conducted a full investigation, resulting in a warrant for arrest. Thankfully, the child was not harmed.”

Cameras at the testing site reportedly show the teen exiting the trunk of the vehicle and getting into the backseat of the car. The tape was turned over to the police.