(Baton Rouge, Louisiana) - A mother in Baton Rouge was arrested after she allegedly encouraged her child to attack another kid on a school bus.

WBRZ reports that Alicia Clark, 27, was arrested after she was seen encouraging her child to hit another on the bus.

The report states that Clark saw the doors to the bus swing open and saw that her daughter was involved in a confrontation, so that's when she reportedly boarded the bus to break up the fight.

Well, according to the report shared by the news station in Baton Rouge, that's not exactly what happened. While the mother did board the bus, police ssay she didn't get on the bus to intervene; she boarded and escalated the situation by telling her kid to hit another.

In addition to verbally encouraging the fight, Clark is also accused of pushing the student her daughter was fighting with. On several occasions, while the Baton Rouge mother was on the bus, she could be heard telling her child to "whoop" the other student.

Clark was arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and simple battery.

