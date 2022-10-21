Multiple People Injured Following Shooting Near Southern University

Details are sparse at this time, but Baton Rouge Police have been investigating an early Friday morning shooting near Southern University that left multiple people injured.

WAFB is reporting that nine people were shot and injured on Harding Boulevard around 1:50 am.

Authorities say the injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. Seven of those injured were taken to local hospitals.

Police have closed off the area as their investigation continues. Police units have reportedly set up a perimeter and blocked off campus entrances.

One person has been detained by police following the shooting but it's uncertain how the person was involved.

We should receive further information throughout the morning and we will update this story as more details are released.