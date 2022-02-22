Mysterious Woman Preaches About Alcohol, Sex on LSU’s Baton Rouge Campus

Students on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge got quite the midday lesson from one woman who was seemingly preaching about alcohol consumption and sexual activities. While no one seems to have any idea why the mysterious woman was delivering her messages, the messages themselves have gotten quite a bit of social media attention.

Instagram via @oldrowlsu Instagram via @oldrowlsu loading...

"Many of you lost your virginity in the backseat of an automobile listening to 'WAP'", as the woman refers to the Carbi B and Megan Thee Stallion song. The context of her messages plus her delivery garnished a circle of students who seemingly took time away from their studies to hear her out.

Cardi B via YouTube Cardi B via YouTube loading...

"I was a h*# at the University of Florida", the woman shouted to the students that surrounded her. The woman would also, from time to time, mime as if she was taking drinks of alcohol. This particular move would get students riled up as they counted out-loud every sip of hypothetical drink she took.

attachment-IMG_3316 loading...

"Whatever you do, do not buy her three margaritas... After three margaritas...". This is when the shock factor really starts setting in for students.

Casa Herradura Visits Atlanta Paras Griffin loading...

To find out what happens after you buy her three margaritas, according to this woman, you'll have to watch the video for yourself.

Woman Preaches to Students on LSU's Campus in Baton Rouge

*** WARNING - Contents of these videos are NSFW ***

See video of what this individual had to say via @oldrowlsu on Instagram below.

More clips here.

Reactions to the videos began pouring in on social media. See some of those comments below.

attachment-IMG_3318 loading...

attachment-IMG_3319 loading...

Many were confused while others thought this woman must've just been joking. Either way, she certainly knew how to grab the attention of these young adults.

I think these types of individuals are what make college environments so interesting. You never really know who you are going to run into and this woman is a prime example. Hopefully these students learned a thing or two from this woman, or at least got some midday entertainment out of her messages.