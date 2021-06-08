A Pollock, Louisiana man has been arrested and faces numerous charges after he broke into an RV and stole a few things. Oh, and he told police he rode a broom to get there.

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office tells KALB they were responding to a burglary call this past weekend when they found Joshua Kelley, 32, naked inside of an RV.

At the time officers found him, Kelley said he didn't remember his name and that he had ridden a broom to get there.

Facebook Via Grant Parish Sheriff's Office

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office says as they were investigating the situation, they discovered Kelley had "broken into another RV about 20 miles away, taken his clothes off and stole a gun and a UTV" according to KALB.

As of now, it has not been reported if Kelley's actions were a result of drugs, alcohol, or mental illness.

Kelley was charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, resisting an officer, and theft.

What's The Difference Between Burglary And Theft?

Theft is the act of taking someone's property without their permission, while burglary usually involves more violent actions like breaking and entering and threats with a deadly weapon.