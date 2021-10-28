Natchitoches Teen Arrested for Social Media Threats

Vasin Lee // Shutterstock

The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old in connection with making social media threats. The teen was arrested for one count of Terrorizing, and taken to Ware Youth Center.

On Friday October 22nd, Natchitoches Police were made aware of a social media post that made threats towards Natchitoches' Central High School. Police worked to investigate the validity of the threat and identify the person responsible. Following an investigation, police were able to make an arrest. The teen that was responsible for the post, was taken in and questioned. The teen is currently detained.

This is an active investigation and we will release more details as they become available.

If you would like to report suspicious activity contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

