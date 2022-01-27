New Orleans Man Found Dead in His Closet, Wife Arrested

This is a crazy story out of New Orleans. The New Orleans Police Department said they found a man dead in his closet on Tuesday after his wife reported him missing on Monday.

Officers were called out to Touro Street to investigate where Tonica Mutin reported she had last seen her husband leaving their home.

Investigators spoke with a neighbor who said they heard beating on the Mutin's door and then a loud pop as the husband asked, "So you're going to shoot me now?"

After speaking to the neighbor, police went into the Mutin residence and found 47-year-old Darnell Mutin in a bedroom closet buried under a pile of clothes with a bullet wound to the back of the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While officers were at the home, Tonica Mutin and her attorney went to the NOPD police station to address the incident. Her attorney said that Tonica admitted to killing her husband after he allegedly hit her and attempted to strangle her.

Tonica Mutin was booked and arrested on one count of second-degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice.