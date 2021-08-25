NRA’s Huge, Annual Texas Meeting has Been Canceled Due to COVID

Get our free mobile app

The long, slow march of event cancellations due to COVID-19 across the country continues, and now Texas is adding a huge gathering to the list of things we can't attend this year. According to the report from NBC News, one of the biggest events of the year for the National Rifle Association has been shelved.

This latest cancellation will reportedly affect thousands of gun owners and enthusiasts from across the United States who make the trek to Texas every year. Concerned about the safety of those in attendance due to the sharp rise of cases in the Houston area (where the event was slated to be held), NRA officials issued this statement:

Due to concern over the safety of our NRA family and community, we regret to inform you that we have decided to cancel the 2021 Annual Meeting & Exhibits. The NRA’s top priority is ensuring the health and well-being of our members, staff, sponsors, and supporters.

This is just the latest event cancellation in Texas in response to the most recent wave of COVID-19 infections fueled by the rise of the Delta variant. According to CBS19, 6 school districts in East Texas (Waskom, Kemp, Hughes Springs, Woden, Wells, and Kennard) had shut down their entire school district because so many teachers and administrators were having to quarantine - there wasn't enough staff to adequately run the schools.

